Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Translate Bio by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBIO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of TBIO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Translate Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $791,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,973,550 shares of company stock worth $144,086,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

