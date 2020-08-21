Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 415,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,957. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

