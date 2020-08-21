Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 25.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after acquiring an additional 157,231 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,621,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,318,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 814,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,562. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

