Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.90, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

