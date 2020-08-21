Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $276,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $4,135,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

