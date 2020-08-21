Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $52.16. 10,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

