Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 301,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,072,000.

IGV stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.56. 745,380 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.69.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

