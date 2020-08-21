Trexquant Investment LP Sells 11,794 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 54.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,085,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,448. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $291.82.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

