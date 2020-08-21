Trexquant Investment LP Sells 43,147 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 43,147 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,002,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after buying an additional 573,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $333,104,000 after buying an additional 476,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,735.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

