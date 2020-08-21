Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $152.33. 1,123,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $155.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

