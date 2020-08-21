Trivago (TRVG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

8/11/2020 – Trivago had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $2.10 to $1.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2020 – Trivago had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.30. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

7/22/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

7/15/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

TRVG stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Trivago NV – has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Equities analysts expect that Trivago NV – will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

