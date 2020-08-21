Truist Securiti Weighs in on Home Depot Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2022 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Home Depot stock opened at $280.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.96. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.