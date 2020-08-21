Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $271.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $258.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $9,421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $626,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,959 shares of company stock worth $90,829,881. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

