UBS Group Lowers KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Neutral

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KZMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.34.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

