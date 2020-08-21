UnlimitedIP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $280,118.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $280,118.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, Allcoin and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00125364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.67 or 0.01747909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00156300 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, LBank, HADAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

