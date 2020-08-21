US Capital Advisors Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

NYSE PSX opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after acquiring an additional 292,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

