Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 6%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

