Valero Energy Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:VLO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after purchasing an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

