ValuEngine Upgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to “Strong-Buy”

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $917.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

