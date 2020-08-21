ValuEngine Upgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Teck Resources stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,426,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 266,112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 707,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 90.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

