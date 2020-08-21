ValuEngine Upgrades Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Buy

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

TRIL stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $804.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.07. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

