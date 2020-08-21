ValuEngine Upgrades X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Sell

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE:XYF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. X Financial has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.23). X Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of X Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of X Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

