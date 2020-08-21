Van Elle (LON:VANL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.50 EPS

Van Elle (LON:VANL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (2.50) (($0.03)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:VANL opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.33. Van Elle has a 52-week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.50 ($0.79). The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price (down from GBX 55 ($0.72)) on shares of Van Elle in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

