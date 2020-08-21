Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Trading Up 19.3%

Vectura Group PLC (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was up 19.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectura Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

