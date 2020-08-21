VeriCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $123,280.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,630.05 or 0.98839834 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002185 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000543 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004463 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,013,615 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

