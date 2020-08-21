VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $850.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.09. VGI Partners Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of A$1.82 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.58 ($1.84).

In related news, insider Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($35,964.29). Also, insider Douglas Tynan acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.94 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,680.00 ($55,485.71). Insiders purchased 242,725 shares of company stock valued at $461,372 in the last ninety days.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

