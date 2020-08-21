Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,206,147 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of A. O. Smith worth $61,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 710,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,854 shares of company stock worth $3,830,135. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

