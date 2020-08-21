Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1,649.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $51,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 156.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.1% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 104,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,842. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

