Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,014,279 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 6,065.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $50,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,149,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,255 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 117,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 113,469 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,240. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.60. 630,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,953. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

