Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,203,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $52,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ALK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,467. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

