Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $51,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Silgan by 1,500.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Silgan by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 958,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $24,094,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Silgan by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,354,000 after purchasing an additional 776,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silgan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after purchasing an additional 210,160 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGN. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

