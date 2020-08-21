Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 149.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $60,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,001,000 after buying an additional 107,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,619,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,139,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. 336,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

