Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.16 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 12,814.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $50,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter valued at about $172,000.

In other news, insider Laura White sold 1,645 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $69,155.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,703,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,263 shares of company stock worth $2,424,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 162,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.39. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

