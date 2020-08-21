Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.21 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,085,000 after buying an additional 428,361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after buying an additional 156,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after buying an additional 119,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,479,268.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock worth $52,173,606 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $613.51. 3,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.16 and a 200-day moving average of $541.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

