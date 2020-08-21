Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.26 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $51,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Forward Air by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.49. 142,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

