Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.68 Million Stock Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Irhythm Technologies worth $58,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $914,198.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,818 shares of company stock worth $23,425,531 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.78.

Shares of IRTC traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $209.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,588. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $217.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

