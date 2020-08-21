Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of General Mills worth $63,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in General Mills by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

