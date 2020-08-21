Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $49,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth $252,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth $327,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Trimble by 292.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 553.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $387,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,074. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

