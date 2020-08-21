Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $50,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Avaya by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avaya by 76.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 962,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

