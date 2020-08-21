Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 75.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,335 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $52,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 277.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 336,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

