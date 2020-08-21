Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,629 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $50,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.07. The company had a trading volume of 223,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.36.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

