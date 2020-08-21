Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $60,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,005,000 after buying an additional 250,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,849. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

