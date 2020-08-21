Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 393,614 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $55,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 121,980 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after buying an additional 948,825 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 22,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $916,041.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,672 shares of company stock worth $3,459,660. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,314. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

