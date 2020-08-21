VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading 1.5% Higher

VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 25,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 68,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

VR Resources Company Profile (CVE:VRR)

VR Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its core properties include the Bonita property that consists of 446 claims covering an area of approximately 3,729 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Junction property that comprises 179 claims covering an area of approximately 1,497 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Danbo property that consists of 38 claims covering an area of approximately 254 hectares in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 345 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,072 hectares in northern Ontario.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.