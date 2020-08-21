Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) SVP David Chojnowski Sells 4,605 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.36. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

