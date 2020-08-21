Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $96.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $59,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

