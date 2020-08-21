Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 139.63 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

