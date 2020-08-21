Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

NYSE KSS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Kohl’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 417,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 23.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 226.0% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.