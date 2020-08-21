Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Welltower worth $34,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Welltower by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

WELL opened at $55.08 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

