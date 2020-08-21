Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,592.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,802,000 after buying an additional 251,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after buying an additional 119,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.